ALDOT opening up two new ramps leading in and out of Birmingham

BYour ride in and out of downtown Birmingham is about to change with two new ramps about to open. It’s a part of the 20-59 bridge replacement project.



The 11th Avenue ramp is the largest ramp and has three routes. Once you enter the ramp, stay to the right for 65 North to Huntsville. Stay to the center for 65 South to Montgomery or go left on the ramp for 20-59 to Tuscaloosa.



The Alabama Department of Transportation says the 17th Street ramp will open sometime after the 11th Avenue ramp. It will get you into downtown Birmingham from pretty much all directions.



We're told these new ramps will hopefully make your drive time a lot faster.



"All the weaving and congestion and the conflicts that motorists have experienced in the past to exit the interstate will not have to occur now. You will exit earlier,” DeJarvis Leonard with ALDOT said.



As you know this is an on-going project with more to come including replacing the bridges that run through the heart of the city near the BJCC. We're told that could happen around the end of the year. Leonard says its best to go ahead and plan your routes to avoid any traffic headaches.



"Get familiar with that so when you are driving you'll be able to exit at the location you need to. We encourage motorists to be mindful of our workers who are out there working because they want to go home safe just like we do,” Leonard said.



We don’t have an exact date on the opening of the 11th Avenue ramp. ALDOT says it will happen soon. We’ll keep you updated.



You can find out more about the project here: http://5920bridge.com/



