Florida school shooting survivors discuss gun control in Birmingham

Survivors of the Parkland shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School were in Birmingham Tuesday.

They along with activists with the March for Our Lives movement held a panel discussion at Highlands United Methodist Church.



Several people came out to hear what was on the minds of the Parkland shooting survivors and anti-gun activists. They say they understand one piece of legislation is not going to solve anything. What they believe in most is prevention.



"Arming teachers is a reactive measure. So teachers have a gun so when the bad guy comes in with a gun, they can defend the good people with their gun. We don't need reactive measures, we need preventative measures. We should have stopped that bad guy from getting the gun in the first place," says Stoneman Douglas student Ryan Servaites.



This tragedy has shown that it is reshaping the way students think and the way they live.



"My 'what's next' was find all the exits in every building that you're in ever. Like, my first response was just trying to make sure that I was going to be able to exit or escape wherever I was," says Bob Jones High student Love Lundy.



The grandfather of Courtlin Arrington who was shot and killed this past March while at Huffman High School, said he wouldn't miss tonight's event.



"She was great, she had a smile that was out of this world. I know one thing-her mind was made up on what she wanted to do and what she wanted to be. And by this happening, I made up my mind, I'm going to be out there for her and keep her memory going because I don't want this to happen to no other family in Birmingham or whatever to have to go through a tragedy like this," says Zach Arrington.



He says Courtlin wanted to be a nurse after graduating.



