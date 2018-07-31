Hardwick will resume NBC roles after assault claim review - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Hardwick will resume NBC roles after assault claim review

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2018 file photo, Chris Hardwick arrives at the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Hardwick's career is getting back on track after a revie... (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2018 file photo, Chris Hardwick arrives at the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Hardwick's career is getting back on track after a revie...

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Chris Hardwick's career is getting back on track after a review of sexual assault allegations made by a former girlfriend.

NBC said that Hardwick will serve as a guest host next Tuesday on "America's Got Talent" and will return as host for season three of "The Wall" game show. Production on "The Wall" is set to begin in the fall.

NBC's confirmation Tuesday that Hardwick was keeping the gigs came a week after AMC said he would be back with "Talking Dead" and "Talking with Chris Hardwick" following the review.

In announcing its decision, AMC said it was the "appropriate step" after interviewing a number of people in connection with the allegations against Hardwick.

He is scheduled to resume work on "Talking Dead," companion to drama series "The Walking Dead" and "Fear the Walking Dead" on Aug. 12, the date that the latter show returns for the second half of its fourth season. Yvette Nicole Brown had been named interim host during the review.

Hardwick has acknowledged that an online post by his ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra alleging she had been sexually assaulted and emotionally abused referred to him. He has denied the allegations but has said the couple's three-year relationship was imperfect and included arguments.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • New fire erupts in Northern California; homes threatened

    New fire erupts in Northern California; homes threatened

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 2:04 AM EDT2018-07-31 06:04:45 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 12:51 AM EDT2018-08-01 04:51:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). A firefighter with Pacifica Fire Department stands in front of a burning barn to prevent it from reaching a residence, Monday, July 30, 2018, in Finley, Calif.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). A firefighter with Pacifica Fire Department stands in front of a burning barn to prevent it from reaching a residence, Monday, July 30, 2018, in Finley, Calif.

    The blaze, which killed two firefighters and four civilians including two children, has now destroyed 818 homes and 311 outbuildings and damaged 165 homes, an official said.

    More >>

    The blaze, which killed two firefighters and four civilians including two children, has now destroyed 818 homes and 311 outbuildings and damaged 165 homes, an official said.

    More >>

  • Judge rejects gag order request in Stormy Daniels' case

    Judge rejects gag order request in Stormy Daniels' case

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 4:00 PM EDT2018-07-31 20:00:50 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 12:50 AM EDT2018-08-01 04:50:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel). Michael Avenatti, the attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels replies to questions by reporters during a news conference in front of the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Los Angeles on Friday, July 27,2018.(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). Michael Avenatti, the attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels replies to questions by reporters during a news conference in front of the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Los Angeles on Friday, July 27,2018.
    A federal judge has rejected a request for a gag order that would've prohibited porn actress Stormy Daniels's lawyer from discussing her lawsuit against President Donald Trump with reporters and the public.More >>
    A federal judge has rejected a request for a gag order that would've prohibited porn actress Stormy Daniels's lawyer from discussing her lawsuit against President Donald Trump with reporters and the public.More >>

  • Deal reached to clean land around 3 US plutonium reactors

    Deal reached to clean land around 3 US plutonium reactors

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 5:31 PM EDT2018-07-31 21:31:05 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 12:50 AM EDT2018-08-01 04:50:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios, File). File - This June 13, 2017 file photo shows two decommissioned plutonium-producing reactors on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland, Wash. The land where the federal government created some of the plutoniu...(AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios, File). File - This June 13, 2017 file photo shows two decommissioned plutonium-producing reactors on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland, Wash. The land where the federal government created some of the plutoniu...
    Some of the land in Washington state where the U.S. government created much of the plutonium for the nation's nuclear arsenal will be scrubbed of radiation under a final plan reached by U.S. Department of Energy...More >>
    Some of the land in Washington state where the U.S. government created much of the plutonium for the nation's nuclear arsenal will be scrubbed of radiation under a final plan reached by U.S. Department of Energy and federal and state regulators.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly