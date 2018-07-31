FIRST ALERT: Flood threat continues for eastern counties

A Flood Watch will remain in effect for our eastern counties through 7 p.m. on Thursday. Some parts of Etowah and Cherokee counties picked up more than five inches of rain Tuesday resulting in significant localized flooding.

Light rain will continue to impact a good portion of our area Tuesday night with the heavier rain lifting northeast. Additional showers will be possible through the morning hours Wednesday and be ready for more heavy rainmakers by lunchtime and especially during the afternoon. The sky will be mostly cloudy, so this will keep highs in the upper 70s and low 80s on Wednesday.

REST OF THE WEEK AND WEEKEND: An upper-level trough will keep our weather unsettled through Thursday with a good chance of storms and showers each day. We will see some rain at times across west and central areas, however, the coverage will continue to favor locations east of I-65. If you have plans to attend the Pentatonix Concert at Oak Mountain, there is a good chance we will catch some breaks during the evening, with temperatures tumbling into the 70s for show time.

We will shift into a more typical summer mode by the weekend as the upper-level trough lifts out of the region. We will see some heat activated pop-up storms and most of the rain will be limited to the afternoon and evening. Highs will be surging into the upper 80s and low 90s, so plan on hotter conditions by Sunday. This pattern will likely continue through the start of next week.

BEACH WEATHER AND THE TROPICS: Heavy rain and storms will also be a concern along coastal areas through Thursday. The flash flood watch includes Mobile and Baldwin Counties through 7 p.m. Thursday. Rain chances will decrease this weekend, with the more typical afternoon pop-up storms. As far as hurricane season goes, things remain quiet with no concern for development within the next five days.

