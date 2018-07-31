Two people stabbed at Birmingham Library

Authorities have confirmed that two people were stabbed at the downtown Birmingham Library around 7:30 p.m Tuesday night.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, two people were stabbed and sustained non-life threatening injuries. A male victim was stabbed in the abdomen and a female victim was stabbed in the arm.

Per authorities, the suspect allegedly owed one of the victims money. The suspect is in custody.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.