Two people stabbed at Birmingham Library - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Two people stabbed at Birmingham Library

Police-Line-Do-Not-Cross (Source: Raycom Media) Police-Line-Do-Not-Cross (Source: Raycom Media)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (AP) -

Authorities have confirmed that two people were stabbed at the downtown Birmingham Library around 7:30 p.m Tuesday night.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, two people were stabbed and sustained non-life threatening injuries. A male victim was stabbed in the abdomen and a female victim was stabbed in the arm.

Per authorities, the suspect allegedly owed one of the victims money. The suspect is in custody.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly