Kate Spade's husband posts heartfelt image on Instagram - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Andy Spade, the widower of Kate Spade, has returned to Instagram with a heartfelt dedication to the late fashion designer nearly two months after her death.

He posted a photo late Monday of a desert tree he and their 13-year-old daughter Bea decorated with Christmas lights and a tin foil star made out of cardboard, writing it was "like we do every Christmas."

Spade said of his wife: "She was born Christmas Eve, 1962. She loved the Midwest, the desert, and the city." He found the tree alongside the home of friends where they were staying "through a difficult time," rigging it up with the multicolored lights and a long extension cord.

Kate Spade, 55, killed herself in New York in early June. Her husband, the co-founder of Kate Spade New York, issued a statement soon after saying she had suffered from depression and anxiety for years.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

