Lyme disease striking more Americans in more states

There's been a sharp spike in Lyme disease cases in the United States, and the tick-borne illness has now spread to all 50 states, a new report shows.More >>
There's been a sharp spike in Lyme disease cases in the United States, and the tick-borne illness has now spread to all 50 states, a new report shows.More >>
Heading soccer balls poses a much greater threat to women's brains than men's, new research suggests.More >>
Heading soccer balls poses a much greater threat to women's brains than men's, new research suggests.More >>
Deer ticks are scary enough. Now, scientists have linked bites from the lone star tick to about one-third of all potentially life-threatening allergic reactions around Tennessee.More >>
Deer ticks are scary enough. Now, scientists have linked bites from the lone star tick to about one-third of all potentially life-threatening allergic reactions around Tennessee.More >>
People with severe depression may have particularly low blood levels of an amino acid involved in brain function, a new study suggests.More >>
People with severe depression may have particularly low blood levels of an amino acid involved in brain function, a new study suggests.More >>
Dark chocolate is soothing and satisfying, and it may have health benefits, including some for heart health. But can it fit into a weight-loss diet?More >>
Dark chocolate is soothing and satisfying, and it may have health benefits, including some for heart health. But can it fit into a weight-loss diet?More >>
*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.