School fees are due. But what if you can't pay?

The dog days of summer are almost gone.



Next week, five-year-old Zoe Jeffries will start kindergarten. Her big brother, Jackson, heads to second grade, and their mom's checkbook will feel the pinch of it all.



"I was thinking, 'Man, this year, we're going to have two; it's going to be double the fees," says Allison Jeffries.



She's speaking of school fees paid at the time of registration. For the Jefferies, it adds up to about 200 bucks and that's on top of school clothes and supplies.



But her mom was a teacher, so she knows money for classrooms is tight, too.



"I want to be helpful and willing to buy all the other stuff, so it's an expensive time," she says.



For many school systems, fees are optional. And some parents just can't afford them.



So who picks up the tab? It all depends on the school system.



Officials with the Jefferson County school system say there's not just one solution to that issue. Many times they rely on numerous options including community partners, booster clubs, gr ants, fundraisers and even payment plans.



Allison Jeffries says she tries to pay for all the fees listed, but she understands it's tough for some families.



"I do wish there was some way to take the burden off parents and so I think we can work together as communities. It's a difficult situation," she says.

