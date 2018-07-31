Church fights to remain in building owned by YMCA

The dog days of summer are almost gone. Next week, five-year-old Zoe Jeffries will start kindergarten. Her big brother, Jackson, heads to second grade. And mom, Allison's checkbook will feel the pinch of it all.More >>
David vs. Goliath That's how one Birmingham church describes its fight to keep operating out of a building that belongs to the YMCA.More >>
Whenever Kerry Adkins talks to other business owners locally and across the country, there is always one big topic that comes up. "Where are we going to find technicians? There is a shortage right now of qualified electricians, plumbers, HVAC technicians and that shortage is only going to get worse."More >>
A Shelby County man is under arrest after Alabaster Police say he broke into at least two vehicles and took various items.More >>
Today the Birmingham City Council approved $40 million in bond funds to make various improvements across the city.More >>
