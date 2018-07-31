Church fights to remain in building owned by YMCA

David vs. Goliath. That's how one Birmingham church describes its fight to keep operating out of a building that belongs to the YMCA.



"We're not just a Sunday church. We are a community church. And the community needs a church in action," says Johnitra Price.



She and her husband, Jeremy, are pastors at Living by Faith Church and they oversee a community development organization that operates programs like Project 3:16.



"That's where we allow individuals to come in and play basketball through the week and use the exercise equipment. And through that program, we minister salvation to them," Price says.



The Prices operate both programs out of the old Western YMCA building off Bessemer Road. In January 2018, they entered into an agreement with the YMCA to use the facilities and say there was never a problem until recently.



YMCA officials confirm they did allow the church to use the building, but only for Sunday morning services and only until new owners took over. In June, Y officials say they notified Living by Faith they'd found new owners and asked they return the keys.



In July they told church officials of an anticipated closing date of July 23rd and asked they remove their property by then. But as of today, the church is still in the building.



"We stand by our faith and we stand on our faith. We're not going to be quiet," Johnitra Price says.



They've asked the YMCA to meet with them but say their request has been denied. So now they're reaching out to city and community leaders hoping they will heed their message.



"We're not going to tuck our tails and run. We're standing up for this community and we will be heard," Price says.



The church says it will hold a meeting on this issue this coming Friday, at 6 p.m. at the building.

