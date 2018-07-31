Now hiring: electricians and plumbers

Whenever Kerry Adkins talks to other business owners locally and across the country, there is always one big topic that comes up.



"Where are we going to find technicians?" he asks. "There is a shortage right now of qualified electricians, plumbers, HVAC technicians and that shortage is only going to get worse."



Adkins, who owns On Time Service, says those in the industry expect that 20% to 40% of current workers won't be working 10 to 15 years from now, mainly because of retirement. It doesn't seem like there are enough people to take their place.



"I think part of the issue has been that many schools have pushed people towards four-year colleges. And that's the way high schools score themselves. How many kids did we get in four-year colleges? Well four-year college is not for everybody," said Adkins.



Adkins says that in recent years, high schools have changed that mindset and are starting to put more emphasis on skilled workers.



However, the demand for workers is still very high. At On Time Service they've even hired a full-time recruiter.



"We have electricians, plumbers, and HVAC making a lot more than $60,000 a year. And with benefits, and medical packages and all that. And that pay is only going to continue to increase because we're in a supply and demand economy," said Adkins.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.