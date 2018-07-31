Arrest made in Alabaster break-ins

A Shelby County man is under arrest after Alabaster Police say he broke into at least two vehicles and took various items.
The break-ins took place in the early morning hours of July 22nd.
Terald Jamal Chambers was booked into the Shelby County Jail on July 30th. Home surveillance video shows a man wearing a bandanna around his face and going into one family's truck. Police believe that person is Chambers.
A second person was also caught on video walking through the neighborhood. Police believe this person might be an accomplice.
If you have any information, call the Alabaster Police Department.
