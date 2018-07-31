David Hasselhoff marries model Hayley Roberts - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

David Hasselhoff marries model Hayley Roberts

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 19, 2017 file photo, Hayley Roberts, left, and David Hasselhoff arrive at the world premiere of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" in Los Angeles. Hasselhoff’s publicist confirmed Tuesday,... (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 19, 2017 file photo, Hayley Roberts, left, and David Hasselhoff arrive at the world premiere of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" in Los Angeles. Hasselhoff’s publicist confirmed Tuesday,...
(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 25, 2018 file photo, David Hasselhoff, right, and Hayley Roberts arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Ant-Man and the Wasp." Hasselhoff’s publicist confirmed Tuesday, July 31, that the ... (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 25, 2018 file photo, David Hasselhoff, right, and Hayley Roberts arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Ant-Man and the Wasp." Hasselhoff’s publicist confirmed Tuesday, July 31, that the ...

NEW YORK (AP) - The Hoff has gotten hitched for the third time.

David Hasselhoff's publicist confirmed Tuesday that the actor has married model Hayley Roberts. The small ceremony between the 66-year-old "Baywatch" star and 38-year-old Roberts took place in Italy with close friends and family.

The couple first met seven years ago when Hasselhoff was a judge on "Britain's Got Talent." He was filming auditions at a hotel and Roberts approached him for an autograph. He said he'd only give it to her if she gave him her phone number.

The pair got engaged in 2016.

The "Knight Rider" actor has two daughters from his marriage to actress Pamela Bach.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Judge rejects gag order request in Stormy Daniels' case

    Judge rejects gag order request in Stormy Daniels' case

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 4:00 PM EDT2018-07-31 20:00:50 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 7:45 PM EDT2018-07-31 23:45:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel). Michael Avenatti, the attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels replies to questions by reporters during a news conference in front of the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Los Angeles on Friday, July 27,2018.(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). Michael Avenatti, the attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels replies to questions by reporters during a news conference in front of the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Los Angeles on Friday, July 27,2018.
    A federal judge has rejected a request for a gag order that would've prohibited porn actress Stormy Daniels's lawyer from discussing her lawsuit against President Donald Trump with reporters and the public.More >>
    A federal judge has rejected a request for a gag order that would've prohibited porn actress Stormy Daniels's lawyer from discussing her lawsuit against President Donald Trump with reporters and the public.More >>

  • Repeat wildfire evacuations leave some Californians weary

    Repeat wildfire evacuations leave some Californians weary

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 2:04 AM EDT2018-07-31 06:04:45 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-07-31 23:34:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). A firefighter with Pacifica Fire Department stands in front of a burning barn to prevent it from reaching a residence, Monday, July 30, 2018, in Finley, Calif.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). A firefighter with Pacifica Fire Department stands in front of a burning barn to prevent it from reaching a residence, Monday, July 30, 2018, in Finley, Calif.

    The blaze, which killed two firefighters and four civilians including two children, has now destroyed 818 homes and 311 outbuildings and damaged 165 homes, an official said.

    More >>

    The blaze, which killed two firefighters and four civilians including two children, has now destroyed 818 homes and 311 outbuildings and damaged 165 homes, an official said.

    More >>

  • Deal reached to clean land around 3 US plutonium reactors

    Deal reached to clean land around 3 US plutonium reactors

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 5:31 PM EDT2018-07-31 21:31:05 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-07-31 23:26:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios, File). File - This June 13, 2017 file photo shows two decommissioned plutonium-producing reactors on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland, Wash. The land where the federal government created some of the plutoniu...(AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios, File). File - This June 13, 2017 file photo shows two decommissioned plutonium-producing reactors on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland, Wash. The land where the federal government created some of the plutoniu...
    Some of the land in Washington state where the U.S. government created much of the plutonium for the nation's nuclear arsenal will be scrubbed of radiation under a final plan reached by U.S. Department of Energy...More >>
    Some of the land in Washington state where the U.S. government created much of the plutonium for the nation's nuclear arsenal will be scrubbed of radiation under a final plan reached by U.S. Department of Energy and federal and state regulators.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly