American bishop who preached at royal wedding has surgery - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

American bishop who preached at royal wedding has surgery

NEW YORK (AP) - The American clergyman who preached about the power of love at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has undergone surgery for prostate cancer.

An Episcopal Church spokeswoman says the surgery was performed Tuesday on the Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry.

The 65-year-old Curry announced his cancer diagnosis last week and said he planned to have surgery to remove the prostate gland.

Curry said he expected to spend four to six weeks recuperating. He said he would resume his duties as presiding bishop of the church in early September.

Curry is the first black leader of the Episcopal Church in the United States. His fiery sermon at the May 19 royal wedding offered a contrast to the more solemn Anglican style that many guests were used to.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Judge rejects gag order request in Stormy Daniels' case

    Judge rejects gag order request in Stormy Daniels' case

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 4:00 PM EDT2018-07-31 20:00:50 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 7:45 PM EDT2018-07-31 23:45:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel). Michael Avenatti, the attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels replies to questions by reporters during a news conference in front of the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Los Angeles on Friday, July 27,2018.(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). Michael Avenatti, the attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels replies to questions by reporters during a news conference in front of the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Los Angeles on Friday, July 27,2018.
    A federal judge has rejected a request for a gag order that would've prohibited porn actress Stormy Daniels's lawyer from discussing her lawsuit against President Donald Trump with reporters and the public.More >>
    A federal judge has rejected a request for a gag order that would've prohibited porn actress Stormy Daniels's lawyer from discussing her lawsuit against President Donald Trump with reporters and the public.More >>

  • Repeat wildfire evacuations leave some Californians weary

    Repeat wildfire evacuations leave some Californians weary

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 2:04 AM EDT2018-07-31 06:04:45 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-07-31 23:34:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). A firefighter with Pacifica Fire Department stands in front of a burning barn to prevent it from reaching a residence, Monday, July 30, 2018, in Finley, Calif.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). A firefighter with Pacifica Fire Department stands in front of a burning barn to prevent it from reaching a residence, Monday, July 30, 2018, in Finley, Calif.

    The blaze, which killed two firefighters and four civilians including two children, has now destroyed 818 homes and 311 outbuildings and damaged 165 homes, an official said.

    More >>

    The blaze, which killed two firefighters and four civilians including two children, has now destroyed 818 homes and 311 outbuildings and damaged 165 homes, an official said.

    More >>

  • Deal reached to clean land around 3 US plutonium reactors

    Deal reached to clean land around 3 US plutonium reactors

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 5:31 PM EDT2018-07-31 21:31:05 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-07-31 23:26:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios, File). File - This June 13, 2017 file photo shows two decommissioned plutonium-producing reactors on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland, Wash. The land where the federal government created some of the plutoniu...(AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios, File). File - This June 13, 2017 file photo shows two decommissioned plutonium-producing reactors on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland, Wash. The land where the federal government created some of the plutoniu...
    Some of the land in Washington state where the U.S. government created much of the plutonium for the nation's nuclear arsenal will be scrubbed of radiation under a final plan reached by U.S. Department of Energy...More >>
    Some of the land in Washington state where the U.S. government created much of the plutonium for the nation's nuclear arsenal will be scrubbed of radiation under a final plan reached by U.S. Department of Energy and federal and state regulators.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly