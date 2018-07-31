Regions Field becoming one of the first ballparks in the country to be certified sensory inclusive

Whenever Kerry Adkins talks to other business owners locally and across the country, there is always one big topic that comes up. "Where are we going to find technicians? There is a shortage right now of qualified electricians, plumbers, HVAC technicians and that shortage is only going to get worse."More >>
A Shelby County man is under arrest after Alabaster Police say he broke into at least two vehicles and took various items.More >>
Today the Birmingham City Council approved $40 million in bond funds to make various improvements across the city.More >>
Birmingham Barons teaming up with local non profit to make events at Regions field more inviting to those with special sensory needs.More >>
Once again the Birmingham City Council refused to take up a public hearing for a Shell gas station on 3rd Avenue West where a 28-year-old man was killed.?More >>
