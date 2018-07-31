Regions Field becoming one of the first ballparks in the country to be certified sensory inclusive

The sound of a baseball cracking against a bat. Loud music, cheers, and crowds. These are some of the sounds that make a summer night baseball game at the Regions Field entertaining and exhilarating. But for those with sensory challenges, that is what makes going to a game stressful.

That’s why the Birmingham Barons are teaming up with Birmingham based nonprofit KultureCity to make games more inviting to families with special needs, by offering sensory support.

“All the things we think of which make it fun and exciting can be intimidating and disturbing for those with sensory issues. For us it enables us to be able to address that segment of the population and make sure that everyone in our power can enjoy regions field,” says John Cook, the Vice President of Sales for the Barons.

People with autism often experience sensory sensitivities and challenges with sensory regulation, as well as those with dementia, PTSD and other similar conditions.

Starting at the game Thursday night (August 2nd) new sensory bags will be available for all guests and fans who need them. The bags are free, and include noise canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and weighted lap pads.

The Barons say they want to make sure their games, and all events at Regions Field, are comfortable for everyone. The Barons say Regions is the first professional ballpark in the country to offer the sensory bags.

“We feel like we are part of the community and we want to include everyone in the community. Learning that there is a segment that doesn’t feel comfortable coming into this environment we wanted to address that. It’s going to take time and hopefully this is a program that grows,” explained Cook.

The park will start off with 10 bags, which will be available at customer service. Guests will just need to show identification to check out the bag, and then return it when leaving the park.

Barons staff are also being trained by medical professional on how to recognize guests’ sensory needs and how to handle a sensory overload situation. There is also now a designated sensory room available to fans feeling the need for a quieter and more secure environment.

The Barons say they plan to continue to grow their sensory inclusive program. They will bring in additional kits for events like the annual Austin Friendly day, and salute to armed forces day.

“Hopefully people who are looking for things to do that are sensory inclusive they will think of regions field and feel at ease going into this environment,” says Cook. “We are just excited about this program. We are just starting and there is growth potential.”

KultureCity also offers sensory programs at other local attractions, like the Birmingham Zoo, the Birmingham Botanical Gardens and the McWane Science Center.

