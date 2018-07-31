Red Sox put ace Sale on disabled list with sore shoulder - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Red Sox put ace Sale on disabled list with sore shoulder

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola). Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale delivers to a Minnesota Twins batter during the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Friday, July 27, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola). Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale delivers to a Minnesota Twins batter during the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Friday, July 27, 2018, in Boston.

BOSTON (AP) - The Boston Red Sox have put ace Chris Sale on the disabled list with left shoulder inflammation, meaning he will miss his scheduled start this week against the New York Yankees.

Sale is leading the majors in strikeouts and tops the AL with a 2.04 ERA. The lefty is 5-0 in his last six starts and hasn't given up a run in his last three outings.

Left-hander Brian Johnson will start Thursday's game against the Yankees in his place.

Right-hander Brandon Workman was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to take Sale's place on the roster.

