PBS to air 'Won't You Be My Neighbor?' about Fred Rogers

FILE - This June 28, 1989, file photo, shows Fred Rogers as he rehearses the opening of his PBS show "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" during a taping in Pittsburgh.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) - With Fred Rogers' legacy back in the spotlight, PBS wants viewers to remember that public television was the longtime home of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood."

PBS stations will air the acclaimed documentary "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" as part of the "Independent Lens" showcase.

Rogers' "powerful" approach to children's programming is an ongoing influence at PBS, said Paula Kerger, president and CEO of the Public Broadcasting Service.

One direct link: The animated series "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood," from creator Angela Santomero and the Fred Rogers Co.

Kerger said PBS is constantly refining its children's programming to make sure it's entertaining but also helps prepare kids to enter school prepared to learn.

This year is the 50th anniversary of "Mister Rogers" TV debut. An airdate for "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" wasn't announced.

