Future of west Birmingham Shell station still up in the air

Once again the Birmingham City Council refused to take up a public hearing for a Shell gas station on 3rd Avenue West where a 28-year-old man was killed.

Antonio Taylor was shot and killed at the Shell station on a Sunday night back in June. His mother went before the Birmingham City Council Tuesday asking for a public hearing to shut it down.

"No thugs in my family. My son was a law-abiding citizen who came down to patronize and purchase gas from that gas station. Some people he knew - he went to talk to them, never knew it was going to be his last day," Patricia Taylor said.

The owner of the station - Ali Mohamed - showed us what he is doing to make the station safe. He has 16 HD cameras. He has an off-duty police officer working at the station on weekends. He limits parking and has posted no loitering signs.

The Birmingham Police department has also stepped up patrols in the area.

But Taylor still wants the business closed. "I want the public hearing. I want anybody who is interested in backing us on this situation and ask for the station be closed down," Taylor said.

Councilman Hunter Williams has delayed the public hearing to gather more facts and he is also concerned about just shutting the business down.

"We won't have businesses that can call 911. We won't have businesses that have security cameras and we won't have businesses that hire off-duty police officers that help keep that area safer than it otherwise would be," said Birmingham City Councilman Hunter Williams.

Councilman Steven Hoyt represents the area. He is vowing to continue to push for the public hearing until one is granted. In a protest on Tuesday, Hoyt slowed down the council proceedings and plans to continue until the hearing is granted.

