B'ham City Council approves $40 million in bond funds

Once again the Birmingham City Council refused to take up a public hearing for a Shell gas station on 3rd Avenue West where a 28-year-old man was killed.?More >>
Once again the Birmingham City Council refused to take up a public hearing for a Shell gas station on 3rd Avenue West where a 28-year-old man was killed.?More >>
Today the Birmingham City Council approved $40 million in bond funds to make various improvements across the city.More >>
Today the Birmingham City Council approved $40 million in bond funds to make various improvements across the city.More >>
REST OF TODAY AND TONIGHT: So far today, the greatest coverage of storms and showers has been over our southern and eastern areas. The risk for localized flooding will be highest to the east and a flash flood watch has been issued for our eastern counties through 7 p.m.More >>
REST OF TODAY AND TONIGHT: So far today, the greatest coverage of storms and showers has been over our southern and eastern areas. The risk for localized flooding will be highest to the east and a flash flood watch has been issued for our eastern counties through 7 p.m.More >>
17-Year-old anti-gun violence advocate shot while sleepingMore >>
17-Year-old anti-gun violence advocate shot while sleepingMore >>
A 4-year-old girl is dead and her mother is in the hospital after a wreck involving a train in Alabaster.More >>
A 4-year-old girl is dead and her mother is in the hospital after a wreck involving a train in Alabaster.More >>