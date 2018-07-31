B'ham City Council approves $40 million in bond funds

Today the Birmingham City Council approved $40 million in bond funds to make various improvements across the city. This includes Legion Field.

Many are questioning the future of Legion Field with the new stadium set for construction soon. Still, others say we need to keep Legion Field in shape. It's an old stadium, and a lot of money has to be poured into Legion Field to keep it running.

WBRC Fox6 news has been told the stadium will need a new turf. The council approved refinancing the bond money to free up cash for the various improvements.

Despite the cost, the city council believes the stadium is still needed. "The commitment from the city is to make sure Legion Field is viable and for you to be able to see the increase in the number of activities at Legion Field," William Parker, Birmingham City Councilman, said.

The stadium will see the Magic City Classic again in November. The SWAC championship is also returning to Birmingham. Plus there is the new football league set to start in February.

The city is continuing to pursue various events for the stadium.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.