Wes: Rain and storms likely; Flash Flood Watch for eastern areas until 7 p.m. Thursday

REST OF TODAY AND TONIGHT: So far Tuesday, the greatest coverage of storms and showers has been over our southern and eastern areas. The risk for localized flooding will be highest to the east and a flash flood watch has been issued for our eastern counties through 7 p.m. Thursday. A steady stream of moisture will continue to impact these areas, with the coverage a bit more limited further west. While I do expect some rain over central and eastern areas through tonight, the chance for the heaviest rain will be east. Lows tonight will be in the 70s.



REST OF THE WEEK AND WEEKEND: An upper level trough will keep our weather unsettled through Thursday, with a good chance of storms and showers each day. We will see some rain at times across west and central areas, however the coverage will continue to favor locations east of I-65. If you have plans to attend the Pentatonix Concert at Oak Mountain, there is a good chance we will catch some breaks during the evening, with temperatures tumbling into the 70s for show time.



We will shift into a more typical summer mode by the weekend as the upper level trough lifts out of the region. We will see some heat activated pop-up storms and most of the rain will be limited to the afternoon and evening. Highs will be surging into the upper 80s and low 90s, so plan on hotter conditions by Sunday. This pattern will likely continue through the start of next week.



BEACH WEATHER AND THE TROPICS: Heavy rain and storms will also be a concern along coastal areas through Thursday. The flash flood watch includes Mobile and Baldwin Counties through 7 p.m. Thursday. Rain chances will decrease this weekend, with the more typical afternoon pop-up storms. As far as hurricane season goes, things remain quiet with no concern for development within the next five days. J-P will have radar updates and the latest on the flood threat starting on The Four on WBRC.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.