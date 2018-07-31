Woodruff: Got lump in throat telling of Trump inaccuracy - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Woodruff: Got lump in throat telling of Trump inaccuracy

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Judy Woodruff, right, anchor and managing editor of "PBS Newshour," takes part in a panel discussion with the show's executive producer Sara Just during the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at... (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Judy Woodruff, right, anchor and managing editor of "PBS Newshour," takes part in a panel discussion with the show's executive producer Sara Just during the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at...
(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Judy Woodruff, anchor and managing editor of "PBS Newshour," takes part in a panel discussion during the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton, Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Beve... (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Judy Woodruff, anchor and managing editor of "PBS Newshour," takes part in a panel discussion during the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton, Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Beve...

By BETH HARRIS
Associated Press

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) - Veteran journalist Judy Woodruff says she got a lump in her throat the first time she mentioned on air that President Donald Trump had said something that wasn't accurate.

The managing editor and anchor of "PBS NewsHour" told a TV critics meeting on Tuesday that having to tell viewers a president told an untruth is not something journalists are used to doing.

Woodruff says PBS' nightly newscast is careful about using the term lying in regards to Trump and other people in the news because the word implies whatever they said was done with an intention to mislead.

Woodruff says it's impossible to know what's in someone's mind so it's better to simply state the inaccuracy and explain it to viewers.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

