New England and Canadian leaders prepare to meet in Vermont

STOWE, Vt. (AP) - Vermont will be the site of next month's annual meeting of the New England Governors and the Eastern Canadian premiers.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott will host the event, which is scheduled for Aug. 12-14, in Stowe.

Regional trade and energy issues are expected to be among the topics discussed.

The meeting will take place while the governments of the United States, Canada and Mexico are renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Officials from the New England states of Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont and the Canadian provinces of Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Labrador/Newfoundland have met regularly since 1973 to address cross-border interests.

It's unclear how many of the top executives from the 11 jurisdictions will be in attendance.

