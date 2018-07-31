J. Lo to receive Michael Jackson Vanguard Award at MTV VMAs - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

J. Lo to receive Michael Jackson Vanguard Award at MTV VMAs

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 20, 2018 file photo, Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. MTV announced Tuesday, July 31, that Lopez would receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award on... (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 20, 2018 file photo, Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. MTV announced Tuesday, July 31, that Lopez would receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award on...

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Jennifer Lopez's two-decade music career will be honored at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

The network announced Tuesday that Lopez will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award on Aug. 20 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Lopez, who last performed at the VMAs in 2001, will also perform at the show.

The Bronx-bred performer has released multiple hits and memorable, dance-heavy music videos since the late 1990s, including "If You Had My Love," ''Waiting for Tonight," ''I'm Real" and "Jenny From the Block."

Past recipients of the Vanguard award include Madonna, Guns N' Roses and Beyonce.

Cardi B is the leading nominee with 10. Lopez earned two nods for her Cardi B collaboration, "Dinero," which also features DJ Khaled.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • San Antonio Aquarium recovers shark stolen in baby stroller

    San Antonio Aquarium recovers shark stolen in baby stroller

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 6:34 AM EDT2018-07-31 10:34:47 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 2:58 PM EDT2018-07-31 18:58:06 GMT
    A shark police say was snatched from a petting tank at the San Antonio Aquarium and wheeled out in a baby stroller is back home alive after investigators said a person confessed to the deed.More >>
    A shark police say was snatched from a petting tank at the San Antonio Aquarium and wheeled out in a baby stroller is back home alive after investigators said a person confessed to the deed.More >>

  • Highway Patrol officer rescues fawn from California wildfire

    Highway Patrol officer rescues fawn from California wildfire

    Monday, July 30 2018 8:03 PM EDT2018-07-31 00:03:37 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 2:58 PM EDT2018-07-31 18:58:01 GMT
    (California Highway Patrol via AP). In this photo released July 28, 2018, by the California Highway Patrol, Sergeant David Fawson holds a month-old fawn that was located by Cal Fire without a mother inside the Carr Fire line near Redding, Calif. Sawson...(California Highway Patrol via AP). In this photo released July 28, 2018, by the California Highway Patrol, Sergeant David Fawson holds a month-old fawn that was located by Cal Fire without a mother inside the Carr Fire line near Redding, Calif. Sawson...
    A CHP officer who rescued a month-old fawn from a Northern California wildfire has become an internet sensation.More >>
    A CHP officer who rescued a month-old fawn from a Northern California wildfire has become an internet sensation.More >>

  • Scientists: 1st sighting of dolphin hybrid is no 'wholphin'

    Scientists: 1st sighting of dolphin hybrid is no 'wholphin'

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 2:14 AM EDT2018-07-31 06:14:31 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-07-31 18:57:57 GMT
    (Kimberly A. Wood/Cascadia Research via AP). This Aug. 11, 2017, photo provided by Cascadia Research shows a hybrid between a melon-headed whale and a rough-toothed dolphin, in the foreground, swimming next to a melon-headed dolphin near Kauai, Hawaii....(Kimberly A. Wood/Cascadia Research via AP). This Aug. 11, 2017, photo provided by Cascadia Research shows a hybrid between a melon-headed whale and a rough-toothed dolphin, in the foreground, swimming next to a melon-headed dolphin near Kauai, Hawaii....
    In a study published last week, scientists say the animal spotted off the island of Kauai in August 2017 appears to be the first record of a hybrid involving either species.More >>
    In a study published last week, scientists say the animal spotted off the island of Kauai in August 2017 appears to be the first record of a hybrid involving either species.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly