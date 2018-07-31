Tiffany Haddish loving her new ride, especially the price - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Tiffany Haddish loving her new ride, especially the price

(AP Photo). This combination photo shows actor-filmmaker Tyler Perry in New York on Nov. 16, 2017, left, and comedian-actress Tiffany Haddish at the Turner Networks 2018 Upfront in New York on May 16, 2018. Perry, who cast Haddish in his upcoming comed... (AP Photo). This combination photo shows actor-filmmaker Tyler Perry in New York on Nov. 16, 2017, left, and comedian-actress Tiffany Haddish at the Turner Networks 2018 Upfront in New York on May 16, 2018. Perry, who cast Haddish in his upcoming comed...

By JOHN CARUCCI
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Tiffany Haddish is feeling very recharged these days - thanks to her new car.

The comedian is enjoying her Tesla Model X, a high-end electric vehicle that was a gift from Tyler Perry.

"I can feel the electricity going through my body, feel like I'm getting recharged myself," Haddish said Monday from the red carpet of Spike Lee's "Blackkklansman." ''I think the spirit of Nikola Tesla is going through my feet as I'm driving."

Last month, Perry, who cast Haddish in his upcoming comedy "Nobody's Fool," surprised the comedian with the car. Haddish says her longest ride has lasted "about four hours."

"It rides smooth. It's real quiet. It's perfect for stalking. I've got white seats, so I make sure I don't have nothing on," Haddish joked.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Scientists: 1st sighting of dolphin hybrid is no 'wholphin'

    Scientists: 1st sighting of dolphin hybrid is no 'wholphin'

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 2:14 AM EDT2018-07-31 06:14:31 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 3:00 PM EDT2018-07-31 19:00:54 GMT
    (Kimberly A. Wood/Cascadia Research via AP). This Aug. 11, 2017, photo provided by Cascadia Research shows a hybrid between a melon-headed whale and a rough-toothed dolphin, in the foreground, swimming next to a melon-headed dolphin near Kauai, Hawaii....(Kimberly A. Wood/Cascadia Research via AP). This Aug. 11, 2017, photo provided by Cascadia Research shows a hybrid between a melon-headed whale and a rough-toothed dolphin, in the foreground, swimming next to a melon-headed dolphin near Kauai, Hawaii....
    In a study published last week, scientists say the animal spotted off the island of Kauai in August 2017 appears to be the first record of a hybrid involving either species.More >>
    In a study published last week, scientists say the animal spotted off the island of Kauai in August 2017 appears to be the first record of a hybrid involving either species.More >>

  • Film inclusion report says rhetoric doesn't equal results

    Film inclusion report says rhetoric doesn't equal results

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 7:24 AM EDT2018-07-31 11:24:59 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 3:00 PM EDT2018-07-31 19:00:28 GMT
    (Lucasfilm via AP). This image released by Lucasfilm shows Daisy Ridley as Rey in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." Despite enthusiastic discourse around diversity in film, a report from the University of Southern California’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative ...(Lucasfilm via AP). This image released by Lucasfilm shows Daisy Ridley as Rey in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." Despite enthusiastic discourse around diversity in film, a report from the University of Southern California’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative ...
    Despite enthusiastic discourse around diversity in film, a report from the University of Southern California's Annenberg Inclusion Initiative says when it comes to the numbers, little has changed.More >>
    Despite enthusiastic discourse around diversity in film, a report from the University of Southern California's Annenberg Inclusion Initiative says when it comes to the numbers, little has changed.More >>

  • Crews report progress in fight against twin California fires

    Crews report progress in fight against twin California fires

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 2:04 AM EDT2018-07-31 06:04:45 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 2:53 PM EDT2018-07-31 18:53:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). A firefighter with Pacifica Fire Department stands in front of a burning barn to prevent it from reaching a residence, Monday, July 30, 2018, in Finley, Calif.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). A firefighter with Pacifica Fire Department stands in front of a burning barn to prevent it from reaching a residence, Monday, July 30, 2018, in Finley, Calif.

    The blaze, which killed two firefighters and four civilians including two children, has now destroyed 818 homes and 311 outbuildings and damaged 165 homes, an official said.

    More >>

    The blaze, which killed two firefighters and four civilians including two children, has now destroyed 818 homes and 311 outbuildings and damaged 165 homes, an official said.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly