Discount ticket service MoviePass raises prices by 50 pct - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Discount ticket service MoviePass raises prices by 50 pct

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File). FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2018, file photo, Cassie Langdon holds her MoviePass card outside AMC Indianapolis 17 theatre in Indianapolis. MoviePass, the discount service for movie tickets, is raising prices by 50 percent ... (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File). FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2018, file photo, Cassie Langdon holds her MoviePass card outside AMC Indianapolis 17 theatre in Indianapolis. MoviePass, the discount service for movie tickets, is raising prices by 50 percent ...

NEW YORK (AP) - MoviePass, the discount service for movie tickets, is raising prices by 50 percent and barring viewings of most major releases during the first two weeks.

The new $15-a-month rate for up to one movie each day still won't make MoviePass profitable. Because it typically pays theaters the full cost of tickets - which can be $15 or more in big cities - a movie or two can put the service in the red. The old monthly rate was $10.

To curtail expenses, subscribers won't be able to watch most blockbusters until the third week of release. However, a movie distributor can allow earlier viewings through MoviePass by reaching revenue-sharing or other arrangements with MoviePass.

MoviePass has proved popular with 3 million subscribers, but there are questions about whether it's sustainable.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Video of abuse at pig farm also highlights common practices

    Video of abuse at pig farm also highlights common practices

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 2:14 AM EDT2018-07-31 06:14:24 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 1:10 PM EDT2018-07-31 17:10:15 GMT
    (Mercy For Animals via AP). This frame grab from a video provided by Mercy for Animals shows a pig in an undercover video released by the group. The recently released undercover video showing pigs being abused at a supplier to the world's largest meat ...(Mercy For Animals via AP). This frame grab from a video provided by Mercy for Animals shows a pig in an undercover video released by the group. The recently released undercover video showing pigs being abused at a supplier to the world's largest meat ...
    A recently released undercover video showing pigs being abused at a supplier to meat giant JBS also highlights practices that are still common but slowly being changed in the pork industry, like keeping pregnant...More >>
    A recently released undercover video showing pigs being abused at a supplier to meat giant JBS also highlights practices that are still common but slowly being changed in the pork industry, like keeping pregnant pigs in narrow cages.More >>

  • Twin wildfires threaten 10,000 Northern California homes

    Twin wildfires threaten 10,000 Northern California homes

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 2:04 AM EDT2018-07-31 06:04:45 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 1:06 PM EDT2018-07-31 17:06:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). A firefighter with Pacifica Fire Department stands in front of a burning barn to prevent it from reaching a residence, Monday, July 30, 2018, in Finley, Calif.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). A firefighter with Pacifica Fire Department stands in front of a burning barn to prevent it from reaching a residence, Monday, July 30, 2018, in Finley, Calif.

    The blaze, which killed two firefighters and four civilians including two children, has now destroyed 818 homes and 311 outbuildings and damaged 165 homes, an official said.

    More >>

    The blaze, which killed two firefighters and four civilians including two children, has now destroyed 818 homes and 311 outbuildings and damaged 165 homes, an official said.

    More >>

  • Film inclusion report says rhetoric doesn't equal results

    Film inclusion report says rhetoric doesn't equal results

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 7:24 AM EDT2018-07-31 11:24:59 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 1:06 PM EDT2018-07-31 17:06:16 GMT
    (Lucasfilm via AP). This image released by Lucasfilm shows Daisy Ridley as Rey in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." Despite enthusiastic discourse around diversity in film, a report from the University of Southern California’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative ...(Lucasfilm via AP). This image released by Lucasfilm shows Daisy Ridley as Rey in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." Despite enthusiastic discourse around diversity in film, a report from the University of Southern California’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative ...
    Despite enthusiastic discourse around diversity in film, a report from the University of Southern California's Annenberg Inclusion Initiative says when it comes to the numbers, little has changed.More >>
    Despite enthusiastic discourse around diversity in film, a report from the University of Southern California's Annenberg Inclusion Initiative says when it comes to the numbers, little has changed.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly