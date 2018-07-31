FIRST ALERT: Turning wet most places by late afternoon

We are starting to see a few showers develop across central Alabama, but later this afternoon there will be numerous showers and storms. Storms that move over the same areas will potentially cause flooding. A few strong wind and hail producing storms can’t be ruled out either. Temperatures will be the warmest today than they’ll be the rest of the week.



A front is approaching from the west and is forecast to stall out across the Southeast the rest of this week. That will mean daily scattered to numerous showers and storms, especially along the I-20/59 corridor and east.



Day after day of heavy rainfall could still lead to localized flooding. Clouds and rain will keep temperatures down, which will be a plus, and highs will generally be in the lower 80s each afternoon.



The greatest coverage of rain and storms sets up each afternoon and is lowest in the morning and at night. That’s better news for those planning on attending the Pentatonix concert on Thursday night.



The rain and storm coverage d rops off considerably by the weekend and into early next week. That will mean you’ll be able to complete outdoor projects again without being interrupted and it will also mean hotter temperatures.



Stay weather alert today!

