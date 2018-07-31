The Latest: Ziegler headed back to Arizona

(AP Photo/John Minchillo). St. Louis Cardinals' Dexter Fowler (25) celebrates with Tommy Pham (28) after hitting a two-run home run off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Amir Garrett during the 11th inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Cin...

The latest on Major League Baseball trades on the deadline day for deals without waivers (all times Eastern):

1:50 p.m.

Right-handed reliever Brad Ziegler has been traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks, who bolstered their bullpen for the pennant race and gave up Double-A reliever Tommy Eveld to the Miami Marlins.

Ziegler, 38, is 1-5 with a 3.98 ERA this season. His ERA was 7.88 on June 1, but since then he has allowed two runs in 28 innings.

He's in the final year of a $16 million, two-year contract, which made the cost-conscious Marlins willing to trade him since they're in last place in the NL East. Arizona is battling the Dodgers and Rockies for the NL West lead.

The right-handed Eveld, 24, has a 1.11 ERA in 35 games in the minor leagues this season. He's a native of the Miami area.

Ziegler had 30 saves for the Diamondbacks in 2015. The following year, he was traded to Boston before signing with the Marlins.

___

1:05 p.m.

Badly needing outfield help, the Cleveland Indians have acquired center fielder Leonys Martin from the Detroit Tigers.

Cleveland also received right-hander Kyle Dowdy in the deal for shortstop prospect Willi Castro.

The AL-Central-leading Indians have been pursuing an outfielder for weeks and pulled off the deal just hours before Tuesday's non-waiver deadline. The 30-year-old Martins batted .251 with nine homers and 29 RBIs this season for the Tigers, who are 18 ½ games behind Cleveland.

Martin has also scored 78 runs in his first season with Detroit and he leads the AL with nine assists. He missed time in July with a strained hamstring.

The Cuban has a career .248 average with 47 homers and 205 RBIs in 699 games with Texas, Seattle, the Chicago Cubs and Tigers.

Dowdy, 25, is 8-8 with a 4.74 ERA between Double-A Erie and Triple-A Toledo this season.

___

11:50 a.m.

Washington Nationals president and general manager Mike Rizzo says Bryce Harper will not be traded before Tuesday's deadline.

Rizzo tells The Washington Post in a text message that Harper "is not going anywhere."

The Nationals have been one of baseball's biggest disappointments. They entered Tuesday with a 52-53 record, but they are still within 5 ½ games of the NL East lead and the second wild card.

___

11:30 a.m.

The St. Louis Cardinals have traded outfielder Tommy Pham to the Tampa Bay Rays for three minor leaguers - outfielder Justin Williams, left-handed pitcher Genesis Cabrera and right-handed pitcher Roel Ramirez.

The Rays also received international cap space in the four-player trade announced Tuesday, baseball's deadline for trades without waivers.

There had already been a flurry of moves this week, including closers Roberto Osuna (to Houston) and Ken Giles (to Toronto) switching teams, Seattle picking up Adam Warren and Zach Duke, Lance Lynn joining the New York Yankees, Adam Duvall moving to Atlanta and Ian Kinsler added to the Boston Red Sox.

The 30-year-old Pham has been a member of the Cardinals' organization since being drafted in 2006. He was batting .248 this season with 14 home runs and 41 RBIs as St. Louis opened the day seven games out of the NL Central lead during a season in which the team has already fired manager Mike Matheny.

___

