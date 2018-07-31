Cardinals deal Pham to Rays as trading deadline arrives - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Cardinals deal Pham to Rays as trading deadline arrives

(AP Photo/John Minchillo). St. Louis Cardinals' Dexter Fowler (25) celebrates with Tommy Pham (28) after hitting a two-run home run off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Amir Garrett during the 11th inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Cin... (AP Photo/John Minchillo). St. Louis Cardinals' Dexter Fowler (25) celebrates with Tommy Pham (28) after hitting a two-run home run off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Amir Garrett during the 11th inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Cin...

By The Associated Press

The St. Louis Cardinals have traded outfielder Tommy Pham to the Tampa Bay Rays for three minor league players, outfielder Justin Williams, left-handed pitcher Genesis Cabrera and right-handed pitcher Roel Ramirez.

The Rays also received international cap space in the four-player trade announced Tuesday, baseball's deadline for trades without waivers.

There had already been a flurry of moves this week, including closers Roberto Osuna (to Houston) and Ken Giles (to Toronto) switching teams, Seattle picking up Adam Warren and Zach Duke, Lance Lynn joining the New York Yankees, Adam Duvall moving to Atlanta and Ian Kinsler added to the Boston Red Sox.

The 30-year-old Pham has been a member of the Cardinals organization since being drafted in 2006. He was batting .248 this season with 14 home runs and 41 RBIs as St. Louis opened the day seven games out of the NL Central lead during a season in which the team has already fired manager Mike Matheny.

Williams, 22, is a left-handed hitting outfielder who was batting .258 for the Durham Bulls (AAA). Cabrera, 21, is 7-6 mark with a 4.12 ERA in 21 games for Montgomery of the Southern League (AA) and Ramirez, 23, was 3-1 with a 3.32 ERA in 26 games as a reliever for the Montgomery Biscuits.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Video of abuse at pig farm also highlights common practices

    Video of abuse at pig farm also highlights common practices

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 2:14 AM EDT2018-07-31 06:14:24 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 12:56 PM EDT2018-07-31 16:56:41 GMT
    (Mercy For Animals via AP). This frame grab from a video provided by Mercy for Animals shows a pig in an undercover video released by the group. The recently released undercover video showing pigs being abused at a supplier to the world's largest meat ...(Mercy For Animals via AP). This frame grab from a video provided by Mercy for Animals shows a pig in an undercover video released by the group. The recently released undercover video showing pigs being abused at a supplier to the world's largest meat ...
    A recently released undercover video showing pigs being abused at a supplier to meat giant JBS also highlights practices that are still common but slowly being changed in the pork industry, like keeping pregnant...More >>
    A recently released undercover video showing pigs being abused at a supplier to meat giant JBS also highlights practices that are still common but slowly being changed in the pork industry, like keeping pregnant pigs in narrow cages.More >>

  • Twin wildfires threaten 10,000 Northern California homes

    Twin wildfires threaten 10,000 Northern California homes

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 2:04 AM EDT2018-07-31 06:04:45 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 12:42 PM EDT2018-07-31 16:42:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). A firefighter with Pacifica Fire Department stands in front of a burning barn to prevent it from reaching a residence, Monday, July 30, 2018, in Finley, Calif.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). A firefighter with Pacifica Fire Department stands in front of a burning barn to prevent it from reaching a residence, Monday, July 30, 2018, in Finley, Calif.

    The blaze, which killed two firefighters and four civilians including two children, has now destroyed 818 homes and 311 outbuildings and damaged 165 homes, an official said.

    More >>

    The blaze, which killed two firefighters and four civilians including two children, has now destroyed 818 homes and 311 outbuildings and damaged 165 homes, an official said.

    More >>

  • Film inclusion report says rhetoric doesn't equal results

    Film inclusion report says rhetoric doesn't equal results

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 7:24 AM EDT2018-07-31 11:24:59 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 12:42 PM EDT2018-07-31 16:42:05 GMT
    (Lucasfilm via AP). This image released by Lucasfilm shows Daisy Ridley as Rey in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." Despite enthusiastic discourse around diversity in film, a report from the University of Southern California’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative ...(Lucasfilm via AP). This image released by Lucasfilm shows Daisy Ridley as Rey in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." Despite enthusiastic discourse around diversity in film, a report from the University of Southern California’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative ...
    Despite enthusiastic discourse around diversity in film, a report from the University of Southern California's Annenberg Inclusion Initiative says when it comes to the numbers, little has changed.More >>
    Despite enthusiastic discourse around diversity in film, a report from the University of Southern California's Annenberg Inclusion Initiative says when it comes to the numbers, little has changed.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly