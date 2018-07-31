4-year-old girl killed in wreck involving train

A 4-year-old girl is dead and her mother is in the hospital after a wreck involving a train in Alabaster.

The girl, Sharon Smith, was in the car with her mother off of Fulton Springs Road when a train hit their car overnight. Smith died at the scene.

Her mother, who hasn't been identified, is in stable condition at UAB Hospital.

The case is now being handled by the Shelby County Traffic Homicide department.

