Made Up in America? Philly mayor tweets photo with Jay-Z - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Made Up in America? Philly mayor tweets photo with Jay-Z

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The mayor of Philadelphia and Jay-Z have apparently made up after the Made In America Festival controversy earlier this month.

Mayor Jim Kenney tweeted a photo of himself with Jay-Z before the rap mogul's show at the Lincoln Financial Field on Monday night. Jay-Z and wife Beyonce were in town for the "On The Run II" tour.

Kenney writes: "Really enjoyed meeting Jay-Z tonight" and says they're "both really excited about the future" of the Made In America Festival.

Earlier this month, the city announced that Jay-Z's music festival would have to move off the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in 2019.

Jay-Z accused the mayor of showing "zero appreciation" for what the festival had done for Philadelphia.

Officials later reversed course and said the festival would remain on the iconic expanse of museums, monuments and fountains.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Penn State frat member learns sentence in pledge death case

    Penn State frat member learns sentence in pledge death case

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 12:10 AM EDT2018-07-31 04:10:25 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 11:37 AM EDT2018-07-31 15:37:54 GMT
    (Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP, File). FILE – In this June 13, 2018, file photo, Ryan Burke, left, who was a fraternity brother at Penn State University's shuttered Beta Theta Pi chapter, walks with his attorney Philip Masorti on the day Burke pl...(Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP, File). FILE – In this June 13, 2018, file photo, Ryan Burke, left, who was a fraternity brother at Penn State University's shuttered Beta Theta Pi chapter, walks with his attorney Philip Masorti on the day Burke pl...

    The first member of a Penn State University fraternity to plead guilty in connection with the death of a pledge last year after a night of drinking and hazing is set to learn his sentence.

    More >>

    The first member of a Penn State University fraternity to plead guilty in connection with the death of a pledge last year after a night of drinking and hazing is set to learn his sentence.

    More >>

  • Restaurant bites back when customer video shows worm in fish

    Restaurant bites back when customer video shows worm in fish

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 10:45 AM EDT2018-07-31 14:45:12 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 11:37 AM EDT2018-07-31 15:37:51 GMT
    A New Jersey shore restaurant is fighting back against a customer who posted a video of a worm crawling out of a piece of fish.More >>
    A New Jersey shore restaurant is fighting back against a customer who posted a video of a worm crawling out of a piece of fish.More >>

  • Twin wildfires threaten 10,000 Northern California homes

    Twin wildfires threaten 10,000 Northern California homes

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 2:04 AM EDT2018-07-31 06:04:45 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 11:37 AM EDT2018-07-31 15:37:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). A firefighter with Pacifica Fire Department stands in front of a burning barn to prevent it from reaching a residence, Monday, July 30, 2018, in Finley, Calif.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). A firefighter with Pacifica Fire Department stands in front of a burning barn to prevent it from reaching a residence, Monday, July 30, 2018, in Finley, Calif.

    The blaze, which killed two firefighters and four civilians including two children, has now destroyed 818 homes and 311 outbuildings and damaged 165 homes, an official said.

    More >>

    The blaze, which killed two firefighters and four civilians including two children, has now destroyed 818 homes and 311 outbuildings and damaged 165 homes, an official said.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly