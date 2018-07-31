Mickey: Scattered showers and storms

We begin our last day of July 2018 with variably cloudy skies, morning temps in the 70s and a little breeze out of the south.

Today will likely be a mostly cloudy day, with scattered storms and showers likely. No organized severe weather is expected however keep an eye out for lightning alerts. The higher rain chances and clouds will help keep temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

REST OF THE WEEK AND WEEKEND: An upper-level trough will keep the weather unsettled for the next few days. Be ready for another good chance of storms and showers for Wednesday, especially to the east. It won’t rain all the time, however, a storm or shower could pop-up at about any time during the day. We will shift into the more typical summer mode as a ridge of high pressure builds in later this week. Temperatures will surge into the lower 90s, with periods of sunshine and mainly afternoon pop-up storms and showers.

