San Antonio Aquarium recovers shark stolen in baby stroller

The Leon Valley Police Department has found the suspects who stole a shark from an aquarium on Saturday. The shark was returned home safe on Monday.More >>
In her storied career with Colombia's police, drug dog Sombra has helped detect more than 2,000 kilos of cocaine, but she has also become the latest target of Colombia's most powerful drug gang.More >>
