Large police presence conducting search in Roebuck

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A large police presence is searching for a suspect in east Birmingham. 

The road is blocked at West Boulevard and 96th Street North as several officers search a wooded area one foot and search a car. 

The search started around 3 a.m.

This story is developing. 

