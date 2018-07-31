German farmers, nature suffering from unusual heat wave - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

German farmers, nature suffering from unusual heat wave

(AP Photo/Michael Probst). Two little girls ride their scooters through the shimmering heat on the tarmac of a former military airport in Frankfurt, Germany, on a hot Monday, July 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Probst). Two little girls ride their scooters through the shimmering heat on the tarmac of a former military airport in Frankfurt, Germany, on a hot Monday, July 30, 2018.

BERLIN (AP) - The German Farmers' Association is asking the government for 1 billion euros ($1.17 billion) in subsidies to help cover losses from this year's harvest, affected by the continuing drought and heat across large stretches of Europe.

Association president Joachim Rukwied says German farmers expect the grain harvest to be 20 percent smaller than last year, with rapeseed crops down 30 percent. Other crops are expected to be smaller, too, as it has barely rained during the past 12 weeks.

Temperatures may hit an annual high Tuesday of up to 39 C (102 F) in some regions of Germany. Nuclear power stations are reducing output because river waters used to cool the power plants have heated up so much that fish are dying in rivers like the Rhine or the Elbe.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Undercover video shows pig abuse but also common practices

    Undercover video shows pig abuse but also common practices

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 2:14 AM EDT2018-07-31 06:14:24 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 4:15 AM EDT2018-07-31 08:15:34 GMT
    (Mercy For Animals via AP). This frame grab from a video provided by Mercy for Animals shows a pig in an undercover video released by the group. The recently released undercover video showing pigs being abused at a supplier to the world's largest meat ...(Mercy For Animals via AP). This frame grab from a video provided by Mercy for Animals shows a pig in an undercover video released by the group. The recently released undercover video showing pigs being abused at a supplier to the world's largest meat ...
    A recently released undercover video showing pigs being abused at a supplier to meat giant JBS also highlights practices that are still common but slowly being changed in the pork industry, like keeping pregnant...More >>
    A recently released undercover video showing pigs being abused at a supplier to meat giant JBS also highlights practices that are still common but slowly being changed in the pork industry, like keeping pregnant pigs in narrow cages.More >>

  • Don't call dolphin hybrid spotted off Hawaii a 'wholphin'

    Don't call dolphin hybrid spotted off Hawaii a 'wholphin'

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 2:14 AM EDT2018-07-31 06:14:31 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 3:44 AM EDT2018-07-31 07:44:53 GMT
    (Kimberly A. Wood/Cascadia Research via AP). This Aug. 11, 2017, photo provided by Cascadia Research shows a hybrid between a melon-headed whale and a rough-toothed dolphin, in the foreground, swimming next to a melon-headed dolphin near Kauai, Hawaii....(Kimberly A. Wood/Cascadia Research via AP). This Aug. 11, 2017, photo provided by Cascadia Research shows a hybrid between a melon-headed whale and a rough-toothed dolphin, in the foreground, swimming next to a melon-headed dolphin near Kauai, Hawaii....
    In a study published last week, scientists say the animal spotted off the island of Kauai in August 2017 appears to be the first record of a hybrid involving either species.More >>
    In a study published last week, scientists say the animal spotted off the island of Kauai in August 2017 appears to be the first record of a hybrid involving either species.More >>

  • Penn State frat member learns sentence in pledge death case

    Penn State frat member learns sentence in pledge death case

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 12:10 AM EDT2018-07-31 04:10:25 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 3:41 AM EDT2018-07-31 07:41:54 GMT

    The first member of a Penn State University fraternity to plead guilty in connection with the death of a pledge last year after a night of drinking and hazing is set to learn his sentence.

    More >>

    The first member of a Penn State University fraternity to plead guilty in connection with the death of a pledge last year after a night of drinking and hazing is set to learn his sentence.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly