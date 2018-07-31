LEADING OFF: Harper, Archer, Beltre could go on deadline day - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

LEADING OFF: Harper, Archer, Beltre could go on deadline day

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper, center, avoids getting put out by Miami Marlins first baseman Justin Bour, left, during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Miami.
(AP Photo/Mike Carlson). Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Chris Archer throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Sunday, July 22, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla.
(AP Photo/Gail Burton). Tampa Bay Rays' Chris Archer reacts after giving up a base hit against the Baltimore Orioles in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 27, 2018, in Baltimore.
(AP Photo/Jim Mone, file). FILE - In this May 1, 2018, file photo Toronto Blue Jays' pitcher Roberto Osuna throws against the Minnesota Twins in a baseball game in Minneapolis. The Houston Astros traded Ken Giles to the Blue Jays along with a pair of p...
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander warms up for the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Denver.

By The Associated Press

A look at what's happening around the majors today:

DEADLINE DAY

Teams have until 4 p.m. EDT to swing a trade without waivers, meaning it could be the last chance for contenders to land some top targets. Could Bryce Harper really be on the move? Will the Rays find a new home for Chris Archer? What about the Rangers and Adrian Beltre? Giants outfielder Andrew McCutchen, Twins second baseman Brian Dozier and Rays reliever Sergio Romo could go, too. Meanwhile, there hasn't been any movement from the Mets to trade Jacob deGrom or Noah Syndergaard, though Zach Wheeler could still wind up elsewhere.

THE CLOSER'S OPENER

Before Roberto Osuna steps onto the mound as Houston's new closer, the Astros want him to stand in the clubhouse and explain himself. The former Blue Jays closer was traded by Toronto to Houston on Monday, but he won't pitch until at least next week as he serves a 75-game suspension under Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy. Osuna was charged with one count of assault in Toronto in May, which remains pending. Astros pitchers Justin Verlander and Lance McCullers Jr. have been outspoken in their disdain for domestic abusers, and Verlander expects that Osuna will address the team before he makes his Astros debut.

"We don't know the whole story," Verlander said. "Obviously I've said some pretty inflammatory things about stuff like this in the past and I stand by my words.

"But I think with an ongoing case as is this one, just see what happens. But it will be interesting. I think he plans to talk to us when he gets here and we'll go from there and see what happens."

DEALIN' DIPOTO

Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto has given manager Scott Servais a whole new bullpen. Seattle acquired left-hander Zach Duke from the Twins and right-hander Adam Warren from the Yankees on Monday. Dipoto also acquired righty Sam Tuivailala from St. Louis last week. Dipoto said the additions combined with what Seattle already has in its bullpen should help Servais keep everyone fresh.

"Obviously a lot of teams are looking to add to the bullpen this time of year with the trade deadline coming up. I'm not surprised," Servais said. "It may not be the last thing we do."

BABY BRAVES

Kolby Allard is set to become the latest prospect to debut for Atlanta this season when the 20-year-old left-hander starts against Miami. Allard was a first-round pick in 2015 and has been at Triple-A all of this season, going 6-4 with a 2.80 ERA. Allard joins Ozzie Albies, Luiz Gohara, Ronald Acuna and Mike Soroka as Braves players to debut before their 22nd birthday since the start of 2017.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

