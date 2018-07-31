Fairfield City Council holds town hall meeting to address reside - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Fairfield City Council holds town hall meeting to address residents' concerns

FAIRFIELD, AL (WBRC) -

Fairfield city councilors did something Monday night not typical of many city councils - they held their own town hall meeting, where top issues included road repairs and finances.

Finances continue to be one of the top issues that plagues the city. A brief report on the city’s finances revealed that Fairfield has about $100,000 total to operate.

Barakas Taylor, District 1 City Councilor and Finance and Budget Chairman, said the city started the week with about $420,000, but after funding payroll, that number dropped.

Taylor said payroll for the city tops out at about $200,000, so there are concerns about making payroll for the next pay cycle.

For a city of about 11,000 residents, it’s a financial shortfall the city is struggling to overcome. City Council President Eddie Penny said the city has been struggling for years and this is not a new problem.

“It’s nothing we can do except for, as the funds come in, we try to make sure that we budget it and utilize it and try to maintain the expenses of the city," said Penny. “But we are just in a serious financial crisis, just not taking in enough funds to maintain the needs of the city.”

Also at Monday’s town hall meeting, Penny dispelled the rumors the city was disbanding the police department and the city was dissolving.

We asked Penny if the city is considering bankruptcy. He said it hasn’t been ruled out.

