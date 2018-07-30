Your social media history could haunt you

Social media can be a wonderful tool-but it can also determine your future.More >>
Social media can be a wonderful tool-but it can also determine your future.More >>
It's that time of the year - the kiddos are about to head back to school for the 2018-19 school year.More >>
It's that time of the year - the kiddos are about to head back to school for the 2018-19 school year.More >>
The herpes virus, the same one responsible for cold sores, is now being used to treat brain tumors.More >>
The herpes virus, the same one responsible for cold sores, is now being used to treat brain tumors.More >>
We continue to track heavy rain and storms over parts of the area tonight. A Flood Advisory was issued because of locally heavy rain that impacted southeast Shelby and southern Talladega County.More >>
We continue to track heavy rain and storms over parts of the area tonight. A Flood Advisory was issued because of locally heavy rain that impacted southeast Shelby and southern Talladega County.More >>