Your social media history could haunt you

Social media can be a wonderful tool, but it can also determine your future.



"I've like deleted things that I definitely didn't want in the past," says student Callie Cox.



"I see my friends have like red cups in their posts and it's always kind of like, maybe you should delete that!" says student Lauren Moradi.



College students are being forced to think of the future now when they post on social media. Recently, two pro baseball players had to apologize for offensive and racist comments they made on Twitter seven years ago, when they were 18 years old.

We now have more people holding jobs who grew up posting on social media without a second thought.

"It's almost a new talk that has to happen between parents and children about responsible social media use," says Maree Jones.



Maree Jones is a freelance social media strategist. She says even if you're not representing a big company, as long as you're on social media then you are a public figure.



"Every discussion that you have, every comment, every like, every post contributes to your online brand," says Jones.



And it's in your power whether that online brand is positive or negative. Just know, your future or current employer is probably looking at it.



"There are different methods companies and HR people have for looking at profiles, finding out what you've tweeted or shared. And if it's questionable, it can completely take you out of the running for a job or an opportunity," says Jones.



"I think that people make mistakes and that should be forgiven, but I think it's really tough," says Cox.



Jones says the best thing to do is take preemptive measures and delete anything that can reflect poorly on you or your company should your boss see it.



