Athletics to do away with season tickets for memberships - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Athletics to do away with season tickets for memberships

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). As Oakland Athletics right fielder Stephen Piscotty, back, comes in to cover, second baseman Jed Lowrie pulls in a pop fly off the bat of Colorado Rockies' Tom Murphy to end the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July... (AP Photo/David Zalubowski). As Oakland Athletics right fielder Stephen Piscotty, back, comes in to cover, second baseman Jed Lowrie pulls in a pop fly off the bat of Colorado Rockies' Tom Murphy to end the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July...

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - The Oakland Athletics are doing away with traditional season-ticket plans for next season in favor of a membership program that will let fans to buy general admission tickets, reserve seats and also receive special perks.

The change in approach is geared to offer fans both the ability to buy ticket packages similar to the way they usually would or have more flexible options.

"A's Access" memberships, which the team calls the first of their kind, will go on sale Friday and include benefits such as half-price concessions, a 25-percent merchandise discount and parking.

In addition, fans who enter into these ticket memberships will receive an allotment of seat upgrade credits for other games they didn't originally purchase. There will be a 12-month payment plan option that can be renewed each year.

The A's are averaging 17,903 fans per game at the Coliseum this season, third lowest in the majors ahead of only Tampa Bay and Miami.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Northern California wildfire 9th most destructive in history

    Northern California wildfire 9th most destructive in history

    Monday, July 30 2018 1:29 AM EDT2018-07-30 05:29:17 GMT
    Monday, July 30 2018 11:43 PM EDT2018-07-31 03:43:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). San Bernardino County Fire department firefighters assess the damage to a neighborhood in the aftermath of a wildfire, Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Keswick, Calif.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). San Bernardino County Fire department firefighters assess the damage to a neighborhood in the aftermath of a wildfire, Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Keswick, Calif.

    Thousands more are fleeing their homes after wildfires surged near a small lake town in Northern California, while firefighters made progress in a battle against a deadly blaze farther north.

    More >>

    Thousands more are fleeing their homes after wildfires surged near a small lake town in Northern California, while firefighters made progress in a battle against a deadly blaze farther north.

    More >>

  • Lawsuit filed in fatal duck boat sinking seeks $100 million

    Lawsuit filed in fatal duck boat sinking seeks $100 million

    Monday, July 30 2018 8:39 AM EDT2018-07-30 12:39:47 GMT
    Monday, July 30 2018 11:41 PM EDT2018-07-31 03:41:42 GMT
    A lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages has been filed against the owners and operators a duck boat that sank last week on a Missouri lake, killing 17 people. (Source: Charlie Riedel/AP)A lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages has been filed against the owners and operators a duck boat that sank last week on a Missouri lake, killing 17 people. (Source: Charlie Riedel/AP)

    A lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages has been filed against the owners and operators a duck boat that sank last week on a Missouri lake, killing 17 people.

    More >>

    A lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages has been filed against the owners and operators a duck boat that sank last week on a Missouri lake, killing 17 people.

    More >>

  • No charges against Minneapolis officers in black man's death

    No charges against Minneapolis officers in black man's death

    Monday, July 30 2018 12:19 AM EDT2018-07-30 04:19:12 GMT
    Monday, July 30 2018 11:41 PM EDT2018-07-31 03:41:19 GMT
    (Anthony Souffle /Star Tribune via AP, File). FILE- In this June 25, 2018 file photo, a memorial is set up in the alley where Thurman Blevins was killed by a Minneapolis police officer in Minneapolis. Authorities in Minneapolis released body camera vid...(Anthony Souffle /Star Tribune via AP, File). FILE- In this June 25, 2018 file photo, a memorial is set up in the alley where Thurman Blevins was killed by a Minneapolis police officer in Minneapolis. Authorities in Minneapolis released body camera vid...
    Officials in Minneapolis have released body camera video from two police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old black man.More >>
    Officials in Minneapolis have released body camera video from two police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old black man.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly