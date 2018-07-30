Northport home burglary caught on camera

A home surveillance system captured two men breaking into a Northport home.

The homeowner said if it wasn't for those cameras, the thieves could've gotten away with more. The video is extremely clear, and the homeowner said she hopes that means these guys will be caught quickly.

Cameras captured one of the men knocking on the door to the Northport home, possibly to see if anyone was home. Then you see another man walk up while the other uses a tool to smash the door's windows.

This happened Saturday afternoon on Flatwoods Road. The homeowner got an alert on her phone, called the police, and headed home.

"It was pretty shocking. It was a nightmare, said Kristy Filmore. "Because in 43 years, you would never think it could happen to you. I thought it would never happen to me, and it has. They didn't take anything big, but I've been invaded."

She said the two men got away before police got there.

If you recognize the two men, call Northport Police.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.