2018-19 start dates for central Alabama school systems

It's that time of the year - the kiddos are about to head back to school for the 2018-19 school year.
Want to make sure you get the most out of your summer vacation? Or maybe you're unsure of how much longer you have to go supply shopping for paper, binders, and calculators?
Check below to see the start dates for your area!
|Alabama School of Fine Arts
|8/13/2018
|Alabaster City
|8/8/2018
|Anniston City
|8/8/2018
|Attalla City
|8/7/2018
|Bessemer City
|8/8/2018
|Bibb County
|8/7/2018
|Birmingham City
|8/6/2018
|Blount County
|8/9/2018
|Calhoun County
|8/7/2018
|Cherokee County
|8/13/2018
|Chilton County
|8/9/2018
|Clay County
|8/7/2018
|Cleburne County
|8/8/2018
|Coosa County
|8/6/2018
|Cullman City
|8/7/2018
|Cullman County
|8/8/2018
|Etowah County
|8/7/2018
|Fairfield City
|8/13/2018
|Fayette County
|8/9/2018
|Gadsden City
|8/6/2018
|Greene County
|8/7/2018
|Hale County
|8/8/2018
|Homewood City
|8/8/2018
|Hoover City
|8/8/2018
|Jacksonville City
|8/8/2018
|Jasper City
|8/13/2018
|Jefferson County
|8/9/2018
|Lamar County
|8/6/2018
|Leeds City
|8/10/2018
|Marion County
|8/8/2018
|Midfield City
|8/16/2018
|Mountain Brook City
|8/14/2018
|Oneonta City
|8/9/2018
|Oxford City
|8/8/2018
|Ozark City
|8/10/2018
|Pelham City
|8/9/2018
|Pell City
|8/8/2018
|Pickens County
|8/8/2018
|Piedmont City
|8/10/2018
|Randolph County
|8/7/2018
|St. Clair County
|8/8/2018
|Shelby County
|8/7/2018
|Sumter County
|8/8/2018
|Sylacauga City
|8/7/2018
|Talladega City
|8/8/2018
|Talladega County
|8/7/2018
|Tallapoosa County
|8/6/2018
|Tarrant City
|8/7/2018
|Trussville City
|8/8/2018
|Tuscaloosa City
|8/8/2018
|Tuscaloosa County
|8/8/2018
|Vestavia Hills City
|8/9/2018
|Walker County
|8/13/2018
|Winfield City
|8/8/2018
|Winston County
|8/8/2018
