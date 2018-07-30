2018-19 start dates for central Alabama school systems - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

2018-19 start dates for central Alabama school systems

It's that time of the year - the kiddos are about to head back to school for the 2018-19 school year.

Want to make sure you get the most out of your summer vacation? Or maybe you're unsure of how much longer you have to go supply shopping for paper, binders, and calculators?

Check below to see the start dates for your area!

Alabama School of Fine Arts 8/13/2018
Alabaster City 8/8/2018
Anniston City 8/8/2018
Attalla City 8/7/2018
Bessemer City 8/8/2018
Bibb County 8/7/2018
Birmingham City 8/6/2018
Blount County 8/9/2018
Calhoun County 8/7/2018
Cherokee County 8/13/2018
Chilton County 8/9/2018
Clay County 8/7/2018
Cleburne County 8/8/2018
Coosa County 8/6/2018
Cullman City 8/7/2018
Cullman County 8/8/2018
Etowah County 8/7/2018
Fairfield City 8/13/2018
Fayette County 8/9/2018
Gadsden City 8/6/2018
Greene County 8/7/2018
Hale County 8/8/2018
Homewood City 8/8/2018
Hoover City 8/8/2018
Jacksonville City 8/8/2018
Jasper City 8/13/2018
Jefferson County 8/9/2018
Lamar County 8/6/2018
Leeds City 8/10/2018
Marion County 8/8/2018
Midfield City 8/16/2018
Mountain Brook City 8/14/2018
Oneonta City 8/9/2018
Oxford City 8/8/2018
Ozark City 8/10/2018
Pelham City 8/9/2018
Pell City 8/8/2018
Pickens County 8/8/2018
Piedmont City 8/10/2018
Randolph County 8/7/2018
St. Clair County 8/8/2018
Shelby County 8/7/2018
Sumter County 8/8/2018
Sylacauga City 8/7/2018
Talladega City 8/8/2018
Talladega County 8/7/2018
Tallapoosa County 8/6/2018
Tarrant City 8/7/2018
Trussville City 8/8/2018
Tuscaloosa City 8/8/2018
Tuscaloosa County 8/8/2018
Vestavia Hills City 8/9/2018
Walker County 8/13/2018
Winfield City 8/8/2018
Winston County 8/8/2018

