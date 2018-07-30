2018-19 start dates for central Alabama school systems

It's that time of the year - the kiddos are about to head back to school for the 2018-19 school year.

Want to make sure you get the most out of your summer vacation? Or maybe you're unsure of how much longer you have to go supply shopping for paper, binders, and calculators?

Check below to see the start dates for your area!

Alabama School of Fine Arts 8/13/2018 Alabaster City 8/8/2018 Anniston City 8/8/2018 Attalla City 8/7/2018 Bessemer City 8/8/2018 Bibb County 8/7/2018 Birmingham City 8/6/2018 Blount County 8/9/2018 Calhoun County 8/7/2018 Cherokee County 8/13/2018 Chilton County 8/9/2018 Clay County 8/7/2018 Cleburne County 8/8/2018 Coosa County 8/6/2018 Cullman City 8/7/2018 Cullman County 8/8/2018 Etowah County 8/7/2018 Fairfield City 8/13/2018 Fayette County 8/9/2018 Gadsden City 8/6/2018 Greene County 8/7/2018 Hale County 8/8/2018 Homewood City 8/8/2018 Hoover City 8/8/2018 Jacksonville City 8/8/2018 Jasper City 8/13/2018 Jefferson County 8/9/2018 Lamar County 8/6/2018 Leeds City 8/10/2018 Marion County 8/8/2018 Midfield City 8/16/2018 Mountain Brook City 8/14/2018 Oneonta City 8/9/2018 Oxford City 8/8/2018 Ozark City 8/10/2018 Pelham City 8/9/2018 Pell City 8/8/2018 Pickens County 8/8/2018 Piedmont City 8/10/2018 Randolph County 8/7/2018 St. Clair County 8/8/2018 Shelby County 8/7/2018 Sumter County 8/8/2018 Sylacauga City 8/7/2018 Talladega City 8/8/2018 Talladega County 8/7/2018 Tallapoosa County 8/6/2018 Tarrant City 8/7/2018 Trussville City 8/8/2018 Tuscaloosa City 8/8/2018 Tuscaloosa County 8/8/2018 Vestavia Hills City 8/9/2018 Walker County 8/13/2018 Winfield City 8/8/2018 Winston County 8/8/2018

