FIRST ALERT: Storms and showers likely on Tuesday, rain chances will linger overnight

Monday night and Tuesday: We continue to track heavy rain and storms over parts of the area tonight. A Flood Advisory was issued because of locally heavy rain that impacted southeast Shelby and southern Talladega County.

The chance for a passing shower or storm will continue overnight and you will notice a big increase in the muggy-feeling, with lows in the 70s. Tomorrow will be a partly to mostly cloudy day, with scattered storms and showers likely.

No organized severe weather is expected; however, keep an eye out for lightning alerts. The higher rain chances and clouds will help keep temperatures in the low to mid-80s.



Rest of the week and weekend: An upper-level trough will keep the weather unsettled for the next few days. Be ready for another good chance of storms and showers for Wednesday, especially to the east.

It won’t rain all the time; however, a storm or shower could pop-up at any time during the day. We will shift into the more typical summer mode as a ridge of high pressure builds later this week.

Temperatures will surge into the lower 90s, with periods of sunshine and mainly afternoon pop-up storms and showers. I will be sharing more specifics starting with the 9 p.m. show this evening on WBRC.



