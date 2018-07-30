Local high school athletes and Fortnite

I have to admit I know very little about the video craze surrounding "Fortnite." What I do know, my kids and a lot of kids are into the game playing it around the clock during the summer hours.

At the start of the High School Football Media Days in Gardendale we learned football players are into the fun of this game too.



"It's just fun and I can't get enough of it," said Pleasant Grove High School football player Isaiah Warren. "It takes a lot of focus and dedication to play the game well."



But never fear, with the start of the high school fall practice schedule around the corner, a lot of the student-athletes are saying it's time to put the game up and get focused on the upcoming season.



Still, "Fortnite" remains ever so popular earning hundreds of millions of dollars worldwide.

