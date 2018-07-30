Multiple unlocked cars burglarized Sunday in Pleasant Grove

Pleasant Grove police say 19 vehicles were burglarized in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 29.

The thieves made off with everything from guns to laptop computers.

Police say all the vehicles were unlocked.

"This is not a Pleasant Grove problem. This is an epidemic that we are seeing throughout law enforcement. People just aren't locking their car doors," said Lt. Daniel Reid with the Pleasant Grove Police.

