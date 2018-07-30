Number of children in DHR custody on the rise

Children are the youngest victims of the opioid crisis in Alabama.



Right now, about 45-percent of children under the care of the Department of Human Resources are there because their parents are using drugs. That number is on the rise across the state and in Jefferson County.



While there's a myriad of drugs parents are using, including marijuana and methamphetamine, opioid use is the most common. The children affected range in age from newborns all the way up to age seventeen.



When children are placed in DHR care, they can be either placed with a family member, in a licensed facility or in a foster home. DHR officials say they have resources available, but with those numbers increasing, those resources are stretched thin.



Officials say they can always use more foster families, adding that foster parents can really make the difference in these children's lives.

"Some of the children who suffer from addiction--of course, they suffer from withdrawals after being born addicted," says Francine Fenderson, Assistant Director of Child Welfare for DHR. "And a loving foster parent, if it's not the caregiver or relative, can make all the difference and make sure that child is comforted."



If you'd like more information on being a foster family in the Birmingham metro or Jefferson County area, you can call 205-423-4850.

