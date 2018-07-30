Online scam is targeting Alabama renters

A woman says an online scammer tried to rent her a house in Homewood. A house that he didn’t own.



She was suspicious from the beginning because the listing price was very low compared to other properties in the area. She later knocked on the home’s door and the family that lived there told her they had just moved in.



The Better Business Bureau of Central and South Alabama says you should never agree to pay money without first seeing the property in person.



Here are some other red flags "



1. If the landlord is hesitant to reveal the location;

2. If rent is lower than other rentals in the surrounding area;

3. Typos and grammatical errors in communications often indicate someone from outside of the United States is trying to get your money.

