Jefferson County Cemetery Board one step closer to meeting

Most of Cynthia Minter's family is buried at Pine Hill Cemetery.



"Every time I go out there, I get depressed. I just really get depressed and have to lay down all day," she says.



Tree branches and brush keep her from finding her loved ones' graves. Her family is just one of several with complaints about the cemetery, complaints that are supposed to be handled by the newly appointed Jefferson County Cemetery Board.



"This is a very critical issue," says Jefferson County Representative Juandalynn Givan.



In 2017, she sponsored a bill creating the board. In early 2018, both the state House and Senate appointed seven members, but as of July, the board has yet to meet.



But why?



After several days of digging and talking with lawmakers, WBRC has now learned a portion of the bill that states after board members are appointed, a joint meeting of the Jefferson County House and Senate delegation must meet to nominate and select a chairman to head the board.



That joint meeting has not been held yet, but members now say they will work together to make that happen soon.



"Absolutely, I think it needs to exist," says Representative Jim Carns.



"We just had a meeting out in Pinson last week where there is a problem. And I think there is a lot that can be done. And I don't think this is a Republican or Democrat issue," he says.



Both Rep. Carnes and Rep. Givan say they will work to have that meeting in the next week or two if possible. Once a chairman is selected, the board can hold its first meeting.



WBRC will stay on top of the issue until that happens.

