Jefferson County Cemetery Board one step closer to meeting

Children are the youngest victims of the opioid crisis in Alabama. Right now, about 45-percent of children being cared for the Department of Human Resources are there because their parents are using drugs.More >>
Pleasant Grove police say 19 vehicles were burglarized in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 29.More >>
A woman says an online scammer tried to rent her a house in Homewood, that he didn’t own.More >>
Montevallo police say there has been an arrest made in a deadly hit-and-run.More >>
Tree branches and brush keep her from finding her loved ones' graves. Her family is just one of several with complaints about the cemetery, complaints that are supposed to be handled by the newly appointed Jefferson County Cemetery Board.More >>
