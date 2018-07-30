Lipscomb Police Chief arrested in Odenville

Authorities have confirmed that the Lipscomb Police Chief, Brian Martin, was arrested on Friday.

The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation, along with the Odenville Police Department, executed a search warrant on Friday in Odenville. After the search, authorities arrested Brian Martin and Crystal Tindle on charges of Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

According to authorities, Martin and Tindle were booked into the St. Clair County Jail in Pell City. Authorities indicate the investigation is ongoing and there may be more charges forthcoming.

