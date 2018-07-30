Braves' Newcomb apologizes to team for inflammatory tweets - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Braves' Newcomb apologizes to team for inflammatory tweets

(AP Photo/John Bazemore). Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Sean Newcomb (15) is shown during batting practice before of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Monday, July 30, 2018 in Atlanta. Newcomb apologized Sunday for racist, homophobic and sexi... (AP Photo/John Bazemore). Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Sean Newcomb (15) is shown during batting practice before of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Monday, July 30, 2018 in Atlanta. Newcomb apologized Sunday for racist, homophobic and sexi...
(AP Photo/John Bazemore). Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Sean Newcomb (15) is shown during batting practice before of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Monday, July 30, 2018 in Atlanta. Newcomb apologized Sunday for racist, homophobic and sexi... (AP Photo/John Bazemore). Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Sean Newcomb (15) is shown during batting practice before of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Monday, July 30, 2018 in Atlanta. Newcomb apologized Sunday for racist, homophobic and sexi...
(AP Photo/John Bazemore). Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Sean Newcomb (15) throws a ball in from the outfield before of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Monday, July 30, 2018 in Atlanta. Newcomb apologized Sunday for racist, homophobic and se... (AP Photo/John Bazemore). Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Sean Newcomb (15) throws a ball in from the outfield before of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Monday, July 30, 2018 in Atlanta. Newcomb apologized Sunday for racist, homophobic and se...

By CHARLES ODUM
AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) - Braves left-hander Sean Newcomb has apologized to his teammates for racist, homophobic and sexist tweets he sent as a teenager.

Newcomb spoke Monday in a meeting attended by players, coaches, manager Brian Snitker and Atlanta staff. Ender Inciarte and Dansby Swanson said players accepted the apology. Each said tweets made public on Sunday did not represent Newcomb's actions on the team.

Inciarte says Newcomb is "one of the best teammates I've ever had." Swanson says "we've got nothing but love for him."

Newcomb said he spoke Monday with Billy Bean, MLB's vice president for social responsibility and inclusion, and intends to meet with Bean when the Braves are in New York this week.

Newcomb's inflammatory tweets emerged after he came within one out of a no-hitter in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • MGM, Caesars racing to cash in on sports betting market

    MGM, Caesars racing to cash in on sports betting market

    Monday, July 30 2018 7:09 AM EDT2018-07-30 11:09:36 GMT
    Monday, July 30 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-07-30 23:05:14 GMT
    Two Atlantic City casinos owned by Caesars Entertainment will start taking sports bets this week, and another two in Mississippi will do so in mid-August.More >>
    Two Atlantic City casinos owned by Caesars Entertainment will start taking sports bets this week, and another two in Mississippi will do so in mid-August.More >>

  • Wildfires barrel toward Northern California lake towns

    Wildfires barrel toward Northern California lake towns

    Monday, July 30 2018 1:29 AM EDT2018-07-30 05:29:17 GMT
    Monday, July 30 2018 7:04 PM EDT2018-07-30 23:04:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). San Bernardino County Fire department firefighters assess the damage to a neighborhood in the aftermath of a wildfire, Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Keswick, Calif.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). San Bernardino County Fire department firefighters assess the damage to a neighborhood in the aftermath of a wildfire, Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Keswick, Calif.

    Thousands more are fleeing their homes after wildfires surged near a small lake town in Northern California, while firefighters made progress in a battle against a deadly blaze farther north.

    More >>

    Thousands more are fleeing their homes after wildfires surged near a small lake town in Northern California, while firefighters made progress in a battle against a deadly blaze farther north.

    More >>

  • No charges against Minneapolis officers in black man's death

    No charges against Minneapolis officers in black man's death

    Monday, July 30 2018 12:19 AM EDT2018-07-30 04:19:12 GMT
    Monday, July 30 2018 7:04 PM EDT2018-07-30 23:04:12 GMT
    (Anthony Souffle /Star Tribune via AP, File). FILE- In this June 25, 2018 file photo, a memorial is set up in the alley where Thurman Blevins was killed by a Minneapolis police officer in Minneapolis. Authorities in Minneapolis released body camera vid...(Anthony Souffle /Star Tribune via AP, File). FILE- In this June 25, 2018 file photo, a memorial is set up in the alley where Thurman Blevins was killed by a Minneapolis police officer in Minneapolis. Authorities in Minneapolis released body camera vid...
    Officials in Minneapolis have released body camera video from two police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old black man.More >>
    Officials in Minneapolis have released body camera video from two police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old black man.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly