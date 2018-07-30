Increased security at Birmingham schools

Last March 17-year-old Courtlin Arrington was shot inside of Huffman High School.

This led the Birmingham City School System to increase security measures.



“We have increased the number of SRO’s that will have a presence in Birmingham City Schools. We are also working with the Birmingham Police Dept.,” Cheri Gardner, President of the Birmingham BOE, said.



Not all metal detectors were in use at the time of the Huffman shooting. Gardner said there are more detectors and wands, but it will be up to the principal how they are used.



“We know it will be complicated at best for every student to be checked through the metal detectors, or it may be random,” Gardner said.



Gardner said every door now has alarms and that student lockers, backpack, and vehicles will be checked.





