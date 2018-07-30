Georgia Tech study warns people about working in the heat

A new study says people need to be careful when working outdoors in the heat.

The study from Georgia Tech said working in the yard for two hours can impair your judgment. Simply being parched can be a problem.



“It’s true. I mean you got to be careful when you are working out in the heat. You need a lot of hydration,” Tony Petelos Jefferson County Manager said.



Road crews are out working on paving projects across the county.



“Remember when you are putting down hot asphalt it’s 300 degrees coming off that truck,” Petelos said.



Georgia Tech found people make more errors as they become dehydrated and this could increase the risk of a serious accident.



“When it comes to break times we are more lenient for break time for our workers,” Petelos said.



The study also warned people not to drink too much water because it could be dangerous.



Signs of being parched include decreased urine output, reduced sweating, muscle cramps, weakness, and nausea.



Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.