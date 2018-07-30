The best camping gifts

By Rachel Cavanaugh



Summer is here and the time has arrived to go camping, be it rugged backcountry treks or simple car camping adventures. With the hot weather descending, there’s no better time to escape the city and get into the Great Outdoors. If you’re on the prowl for a gift for an outdoorsy person in your life someone who loveshikingandcamping we’ve collected a few suggestions for you. Whether it’smulti-tools,camp stoves, or sports racks, there is something on this list of the best camping giftsthat an outdoor junkie is dying to unwrap.

Wherever your giftee’s adventure takes them, this durable, outdoorsy blanket will provide a comfy space to sit. Made with a matte nylon outer face fabric and a fuzzy Sherpa inner lining, the smooth fabric keeps them warm and protected from the elements. The high-end blanket’s technical membrane offers water-resistance along with antimicrobial properties that help shed moisture and odor. Additionally, the soft camp blanket features an integrated roll-top for easy carrying and a zippered pocket to stash the straps, as well as things like their keys, wallet, or phone.

Just because they may venture many miles from Starbucks doesn’t mean they can’t enjoy a piping hot cup of java in the woods. Thankfully, Camp Chef’s chic stainless steel coffee pot makes 28 five-ounce cups of Joe for caffeine-starved campers. With a wire bail handle and a two-piece percolator system, the coffee maker showcases a hinged lid and shatter-proof viewing chamber to watch the device in action. Rounding out the list of features is a sturdy flip-top lid, smooth pour spout, and a large handle grip.

Constructed from rust-free aerospace-grade titanium, this awesomely robust ten-in-one multi-tool is the ultimate do-everything gadget. At just 20 grams, the lightweight device features a polished spork on one side for eating while the other side hosts a butter knife for spreading PB and J or cutting bread — there’s even a bottle opener that serves as a potato peeler.

Full Windsor’s multi-tool also has a can opener slash chord cutter that works with a Ferro fire-starting flint in the pouch to create sparks for wilderness fires. The other end of the utensil operates as a flat head screwdriver, ply bar, and box cutter. The handy tool is elegantly crafted with a minimalist design and comes in a Hypalon sack with a carabiner.

This rugged set of outdoorsy heirloom skillets showcases relief-castetchings of moose, trout, bears, and other rustic designs. The foundry-seasoned pans — made inSouth Pittsburg, Tennessee — are a follow-up to a previous collector’s series released in the mid-90s that displayed similar outdoor-focused designs. The skillets deliver premium heating capacity for searing steaks or other meats, whether they’re cooking over a campfire or in their kitchen at home.

The ergonomic handles have slight curves toward the base to offer comfortable grips and that ability to transfer food with ease. There are five individual pieces in the series: An 8-inch duck skillet, a 10.25-inch deer skillet,a 10.5-inch moose griddle and a 10.5-inch trout grill pan, and a 12-inch bear skillet, all of which make for a stellar camping skillet while also offering a cabin vibe when hanging on the walls.

Constructed with heavy duty Sunbrella fabric and a 600/300 liner, this rugged tote bag will hold all of their supplies for any outdoor excursion. The tough ballistic bottom is ultra-durable, as well as fully scratch-proof, so they can toss it on the ground, throw it outside their tent, or drop it in the sand when they head to the water. Inside, the sturdy tote bag has astainless steel snap hook to attach keys while the bag’s thick, seatbelt-style straps let them carry weight without them digging into their shoulder. On top of that, the bag is super stylish with a patterned middle panel and colorful designs.

This incredibly convenient little invention is basically a long, bendy tube of magnetic lights that can be thrown and twisted into any shape, providing illumination for the outdoors. The lights fit perfectly along the edge of a backyard deck, around a campfire, or at a picnic table. Stick them onto the car or slap them on any metal surface — they can even be thrown onto bikes or worn for night cycling and other evening fitness excursions.

The 20-foot light rope is soft and flexible with powerful LED lights offering 1000 lumens. The noodle works with any USB port or universal battery pack and comes witha handful of orange flexible handling loops, a roller to wrap the cord up neatly, and a slim pouch which doubles as a lantern when the beads are inside.

The trickiest part of watersports roof rack systems is dealing with tie-downs and cam straps. They also tend to require different accessories for different sports. This means if the person you’re shopping for is someone who kayaks some days yet paddleboards others, they’re wasting time constantly switching out their racks. Lockrack’s clever rack system solves both problems, offering an easy, strap-free method of carrying water sports gear.

The heavy-duty, 25.6-inch rack, which features a patented theft-prevention system, carries two standup paddleboards, a kayak, or a canoe in the same setup. The rubberized lockable bars are rust-resistant and super secure, snapping the bars into place without a single strap. It comes with sliders which attach to both Thule and Yakima crossbars, as well as anyfactory roof rack that has an accessory groove. Adventurers with square bar roof racks can purchase an easy set of adapters and the company makes systems for skiers and surfers, too.

The fastest way to ruin a round of “Kumbaya” by the campfire is when the smoke starts chasing you in circles. This brand new, eco-friendly fire pit allows them to receive all of the benefits of a campfire without the annoying smoke in their face.The portable, four-log pit, which burns real flames, is engineered with a modern wood chamber that uses patented airflow technology to create a super efficient, smokeless fire. In addition to wooden logs, they can also put charcoal inside and add the steel grill to convert it into ahibachi.

The technology uses a battery-poweredfan that attaches to the side and blows air into the fire, making the flames hotter and therefore less prone to smoke. The detachable battery pack is charged via USB and they can control the flames either manually, or via aremote Bluetooth app. The cool new fire pit launches in August 2018.

This genius water bottle is made from a bendy, squishy silicone material that collapses inside itself when you press it together, providing water when you need it and a lightweight, compact way to carry it when empty. Designed for hiking, camping, and backpacking, the 24-ounce collapsible container is ultra-portable, as well as safe for dishwashers, microwaves, and freezers. The sterling silver twist-off lid is durable with an excellent seal and an easy-carry handle. It’s the perfect gift for an active, fit person who spends time outside and wants to stay hydrated.

Once upon a time, sleeping in the woods was a rugged proposition that involved half-sized rolls of foam and clothes wadded into pillowcases. These days, modern innovations have brought us handy inventions like roll-ups pillows, allowing campers luxurious sleeping conditions, even in the wilderness.Therm-aRest’s Compressible Camp Pillow is soft and comfy while still be fairly lightweight.The inner material is eco-sourced from upcycled foam from the company’s manufacturing, making it environmentally friendly, too. The pillow comes in multiple sizes and seven colors including amethyst, bluebird, cardinal, denim, and others.

